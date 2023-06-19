Win a Trip to L.A. to Experience Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ Tour
Sold out shows nationwide? Fans know it All Too Well. You don't want to look back on 2023 and think Would've, Could've, Should've-- take any negativity you may have about missing Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and Shake It Off-- we've got a Blank Space for you and your bestie to see Taylor in California this August!
Here's What You Could Win
- Two tickets to see Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, August 3 with special guest Gracie Abrams
- Roundtrip airfare for two to Los Angeles, California
- Two-night hotel stay
- $500 spending money
Here's How You Get In to Win
Listen on weekdays beginning Monday, June 19th for the 'Triple Tay!' We'll play THREE Taylor songs in a row and then hook you up with the code word you need to enter below. You can also earn additional entries by getting social with us--just follow the prompts below.
*This is a multi-market promotion open to those 18 and older. One (1) winner will be selected from eligible entries received on Monday, July 10, 2023. Prize is provided by Interscope Records.*