Sold out shows nationwide? Fans know it All Too Well. You don't want to look back on 2023 and think Would've, Could've, Should've-- take any negativity you may have about missing Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and Shake It Off-- we've got a Blank Space for you and your bestie to see Taylor in California this July!

Here's what you could win:

Two tickets to see Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop on July 29, 2023

Roundtrip airfare for two

One-night hotel stay

$500 in spending money (so you can buy the perfect Eras fit!)

Want to get in to win this incredible experience? Details are below. We've got TWO different ways you can score a trip to California to experience the Eras tour, and we'll choose one winner for Speak Now (Your Version) AND one winner for the Tay Tay Double Play!

How to Win: Speak Now (Your Version)

Use our app to send an audio message telling us why you want to win! Make sure you include your name, your hometown, why we're your favorite radio station (*wink wink*), and why YOU want to see Taylor Swift's Eras Tour!

Tap the button within our app to submit your contest entry.

*This is a multi-market promotion open to those ages 18 and older. One (1) winner will be selected at random from eligible entries received on Monday, June 5, 2023. Prize is provided by Universal Republic Music Group. Click HERE for full contest rules.*

How to Win: Tay Tay Double Play

Listen for the codes you need to enter beginning Monday, May 15, through Friday, June 2nd, and enter them below. We'll share codes--two each workday--right after we play back-to-back Taylor Swift songs.

You can also earn additional entries by getting social with us and following the prompts below.

*This is a multi-market promotion open to those ages 18 and older. One (1) winner will be selected at random from eligible entries received on Monday, June 5, 2023. Prize is provided by Universal Republic Music Group.*