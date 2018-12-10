The Best (and Worst) Wyoming Christmas Ornaments
There's no better way to show your love for Christmas in Wyoming than an ornament representing your state. If that's your life philosophy, here are some Wyoming ornaments you might want to consider adding to your tree.
Wyoming with a bird bigger than our mountains
If a bird were Godzilla, it would be this one. It's a very attractive Wyoming mountain range that features a mammoth finch. To be fair, there's also a buffalo and cowboy on the other side who are also larger than life.
Casper written with teeny tiny letters
You can actually see Casper on this ornament if you are Ant Man.
University of Wyoming Snowman with movable arms
This is a versatile Wyoming ornament where you can move the snowman's arms in the up position when we win or the other way if they don't.
A Close Encounter of the Wyoming Kind
This is a Wyoming Christmas ornament you are guaranteed to love especially if you're Richard Dreyfuss.