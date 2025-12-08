Wyoming Man Sparks Outrage After Calling Police on Spanish-Speaking Amazon Driver

Wyoming has recently gone viral, but not for a good reason. A video has surfaced of an older Wyoming man calling the authorities on an Amazon delivery driver, apparently for speaking Spanish.

From the short, 1-minute video, it is unclear how much English the delivery man actually speaks, but at least some, as it begins with him asking "what happened?" and as he attempts to leave, he bids farewell to the Wyoming man in decent, conversation English.

Near the end of the video, the Wyoming man can be heard saying:

Hey Siri, call 911... there's this guy in front of my house who can't speak English," he yells. "You need to call ICE on him.

READ MORE: Way to Go, Wyoming: Best State for Racial Equality in Education

Since Saturday (December 6rh, 2025), the video has been shared numerous times on a plethora of different platforms, including Reddit, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok.

Get our free mobile app

The comments section on several of the videos, posts and re-shares, have all pretty much stated the same thing, that it is not a crime if you're not able to speak English. One particular comment on TikTok stated:

ppl who call 911 to report "illegals" should be fines a hefty fine. That's not an emergency. Especially if they are calling to ask them to call ice. They are tying up the lines for ACTUAL emergencies

It was also pointed out that the original Indigenous Tribes of Wyoming include Shoshone, Arapaho, Lakota and Crow, and their first language definitely wasn't English. The word Wyoming itself is an Indigenous word meaning "at the big plains" or "large prairie place".

No matter how you view the incident overall, swearing at the driver and telling him "to go back to Colorado", does not seem like the normally friendly vibe that Wyomingites are generally known for.

Top 15 Most Dangerous Cities in Wyoming These are the top fifteen most dangerous cities in the state of Wyoming. Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke