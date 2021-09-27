The Boys universe is expanding.

Amazon announced today they they have ordered a new series set in the world of The Boys that will take place in “America’s only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes (run by Vought International).” The still-untitled series will be run and produced by Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters.

Here’s how the official synopsis describes the new Untitled The Boys Spinoff:

...an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. It’s part college show, part Hunger Games—with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys.

The cast so far includes Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Shane Paul McGhie, Aimee Carrero, Reina Hardesty, and Maddie Phillips, with more actors to be added.

Here is The Boys executive producer Eric Kripke’s comment on the news:

Much like Mork & Mindy spun-off from Happy Days—which is an insane and true fact—our spinoff will exist in the Vought Cinematic Universe, yet have a tone and style all its own. It’s our take on a college show, with an ensemble of fascinating, complicated, and sometimes deadly Young Supes.

The Boys is already irreverent and edgy. The version of that show set in college sounds ... intense.

As for The Boys itself, the show recently finished production on its third season. The premiere date for the latest batch of episodes has yet to be announced, but they’re coming soon to Amazon Prime Video.

