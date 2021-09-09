‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Trailer: There Is Still No Spoon

In a word: Whoa.

Two days after the old WhatIsTheMatrix.com relaunched with two different kinds of teasers — each with what was supposedly thousands of possible combinations of footage — the full trailer for The Matrix Resurrections arrived online. The film relaunches the beloved sci-fi saga for the first time since 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions. That movie seemingly put an end to the story of Keanu Reeves’ Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity. And yet here they are, 18 years later, and back inside The Matrix.

Reeves returns as “Thomas Anderson,” who tells his therapist about “crazy” dreams he’s been having. And he shakes Trinity’s hand, but doesn’t seem to recognize her. And he’s taking ominous blue pills from a bottle. There are new references to Alice in Wonderland. (Remember the White Rabbit?) And then the mayhem starts, with new machine cities, new kung fu, new agents, new wild special effects. Watch the full trailer below:

The Matrix Resurrections is directed by Lana Wachowski, one of the series’ two co-creators. (Lilly Wachowski did not return for this film.) Wachowski co-wrote the film with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell, whose 2004 novel Cloud Atlas was adapted into a movie by the Wachowskis and Tom Tykwer in 2012. In addition to Reeves and Moss, the film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra, and Christina Ricci. Additional confirmed returning cast members from the original Matrix trilogy include Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe and Lambert Wilson as the Merovingian.

The Matrix Resurrections opens in theaters and premieres on HBO Max on December 22, 2021.

The Best Sci-Fi Movie Posters Ever