The Notorious B.I.G.'s 1997 murder was commissioned by Suge Knight, according to a former FBI agent with ties to the cold case who is once again coming forward with his claims.

On Saturday (May 29), the New York Post published a report surrounding the nearly 25-year-old murder, in which retired FBI agent Phil Carson, who worked the case for two years, revealed he's seen sealed documents that confirm Biggie was killed at the behest of Knight. The hit was allegedly carried out by Nation of Islam convert Amir Muhammad with the assistance of corrupt Los Angeles police officers.

“All the evidence points to Amir Muhammad," Carson told the paper. “He’s the one who pulled the trigger. There were plenty of others who helped orchestrate it [and] allowed him to pull the trigger.”

Carson called the alleged cover-up "the biggest miscarriage of justice in my 20-year career at the FBI.” He says his attempts to raise the alarm were ignored by officials. “I had evidence that LAPD officers were involved and I was shut down by the LAPD and city attorneys inside Los Angeles,” Carson added.

The former FBI agent's assertions are shared by film producer Don Sikorski, and movie director Brad Furman, who both worked on the 2018 film City of Lies surrounding the case. They reportedly have both seen the sealed documents Carson is basing his case on. “All the answers are in black and white,” Sikorski said.

Carson filed an FBI report in 2003, with prosecutors, spelling out his conclusions. “Amir Muhammad, AKA Harry Billups, the godparent to LAPD Officer David Mack’s two children, has been identified by several sources as the trigger man,” reads the formal FBI request. “Mack is a registered owner of a 1995 Black SS Impala with chrome wheels, the exact description given as being driven by Wallace’s shooter.”

Carson goes on to claim the initial target of the shooting was Diddy. The former agent says he shared this information with the Bad Boy Entertainment head personally and Puff was “pretty freaked out” after hearing the story.

This isn't the first time the Muhammad theory has been brought forth. A 2002 book called LAbyrinth, which was written by author Randall Sullivan and is what City of Lies is based on, makes the same claims. Muhammad has been cleared of all charges, as well as David Mack, the former LAPD officer accused of conspiring to commit the crime. Carson, Sikorski and Furman are now pushing for the case, which is still open but had very little movement, to be renewed.

The Notorious B.I.G., born Christopher Wallace, was killed on March 9, 1997, in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and South Fairfax Avenue following the 1997 Soul Train Music Awards. In the time since Biggie's death, there has been much speculation as to who committed the crime.

Biggie was in the midst of beef with Suge's artist Tupac Shakur at the time of ’Pac's Sept. 13, 1996 murder, leading some to assume Suge was somehow involved. Suge has maintained his innocence in The Notorious B.I.G.'s murder and has never been officially charged for the crime.

In 2002, Biggie's mother, Voletta Wallace, filed a wrongful lawsuit against the City of Los Angeles, claiming there was a cover-up of police involvement in the rapper's death. Her case was dismissed in 2010.

Suge Knight is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence for the 2015 vehicular homicide of Terry Carter.

