The Small Town Of Lusk, Wyoming Now Has Impressive New Cowboy Mural

The small town of Lusk, Wyoming is now home to a new Cowboy-themed Mural.

It's located in Downtown Lusk on Main Street, right by their famous Pizza place.

Unlike many murals, this one isn't painted on the wall of a building. Instead, it's actually a two-part mural.

The first part was painted on multiple pieces of plywood in a shop in Lisa Norman's hometown of Buffalo.

A metal frame was then created and attached in front of the building wall to support the plywood painting.

Then Norman painted a stamp-like design that goes from the painting onto the wall.

The overall theme of the mural is connecting the old West with modern life, and it's titled "Way Out West."

Looking at the mural, you may only see the depiction of the Old West Cowboy way of life. But the mural was specifically created to offer an opportunity for visitors to take a selfie and post about the time they spent in Lusk.

And that's how Norman's mural connects the old with the new.

When talking to artist Lisa Norman about her inspiration, she mentioned that people seem to be drawn to our "Cowboy way of life" despite the ongoing rapid-paced takeover of our lives by technology.

She hopes that when visitors to Wyoming stop by the mural, they'll pause and take in the image of a cowboy calmly living out his life following The Cowboy Code of Ethics.

Code Of The West: Wyoming State Code of Ethics "The Code of the West" was declared the official state code of Wyoming, and the act was signed into law on March 3rd, 2010. Wyoming is the first state to adopt a code of ethics. The legislation chose ten ethics derived from the book "Cowboy Ethics" by James P. Owen



Norman hopes that they'll then take their picture and use it to share that same message of living a life with grit and grace with the rest of the world.

If you'd like to see some more of Norman's work, you can find it here.

Or let her teach you how to draw through her Art with Lisa online videos.