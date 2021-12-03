The Top 11 Ways Wyoming Likes Their Breakfast Potatoes

Potatoes may be the most versatile food in the world with many different ways to use them for nourishment. Wyoming even has it's own potato style...Wyoming Style Potatoes. Potatoes can be used at every meal, for every snack and as your only food source for survival.

Do you remember the Matt Damon movie "The Martian"? When he became stranded on Mars, he was able to grow enough potatoes to survive.

Potatoes have been traced back to over 7,000 years ago in South America, they were brought to North America as one of the essentials from the early settlers. The potato is the 5th most important crop in the world and falls in line only after wheat, corn, rice and sugar cane.

When I was just starting out in the adult world, one thing I could always afford was a bag of potatoes. I learned then that potatoes would be the factor of me surviving until my next paycheck. My go to was oven roasted with seasoning salt. Fast, easy and you can make a lot at one time.

There are so many ways they can be made...

Potato chips, mashed potatoes, roasted potatoes, french fried potatoes, potato salad, potato pancakes, hash browned potatoes, baked potatoes, potato wedges, potatoes au gratin, potato bread, tater tots, potato soup, stuffed potato skins...I could go on and on.

When I was a kid, my Grandmothers both owned restaurants and one of my favorite things to do was have a diner style breakfast with eggs, bacon, biscuits & gravy and HASH BROWNS. It was during this time that I realized how many popular styles of breakfast potatoes there were and all the ways you could make your breakfast potatoes unique to your own tastes. (I always wonder why no one ever eats mashed or baked potatoes for breakfast. Add butter and cinnamon and BOOM a breakfast version of both.)

When I asked our listeners what their favorite breakfast potato was, Hash Brown was the #1 answer, BUT not just plain ol generic Hash Browns. Take a look and see if your favorite style made the list, if not, send us a chat or shout out on our app to let us know what it is.

How Wyoming Eats Potatoes At Breakfast

