There Is Actually An Oversized ‘Wyoming’ King Size Mattress

Getty Images

For some, a king-sized be is not big enough. I can relate a little. My wife and I sleep on a king-sized mattress. Then when our two cats and two dogs pile on top, there isn't much room. This is the main reason why I tell my wife we can't have more pets. There isn't any room. Now I find a company out of Canada that makes lager mattresses. Most have heard of a Californa King. Now there is an even larger bed, the Wyoming King.

A company out of Canada, Sleep Boutique, makes what are sometimes called 'Family Beds" which are larger than the standard king. For the past ten years, Sleep Boutique has found a niche for those who what a bigger and better bed.

The Wyoming King mattress is a 7x7 foot square. That is an additional 8 inches wider than a boring-old-normal king. If that still isn't enough room, there is the Alaska King which is a whopping 9x9 foot square.

Thankfully for myself, our bedroom wouldn't be able to fit these oversized mattresses. So if my wife is reading this, we still can't have another dog.

Categories: Wyoming News
Back To Top