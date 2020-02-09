This Beautiful Wyoming Chapel is Absolutely Picturesque

It's so small, it's so cute, and it's so beautiful. Look at that BACKGROUND, though. This chapel in Wyoming is absolutely stunning, so much so that it's such a huge phenomenon in the photography world, that photographers vacationing in the Grand Teton Mountains will make the pilgrimage to get the perfect shot.

Just fifteen miles from Jackson Hole, the Chapel of the Transformation is an Episcopal church that was built in 1925. The chapel seats 65 people, and is available for weddings, baptisms, and other religious events.

There's another special aspect to the church, however, with the Garden of the Memories, a unique cemetery specifically for cremated remains to be near the footprint of the Grand Teton Mountains.