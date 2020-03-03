This Buck Just Made His Annual Visit to a Sheridan, Wyoming Dog

It's nice to have a friend. That's true even if you're a deer or a dog. There's new video showing an annual encounter that happens between a big buck and a Sheridan dog.

According to the story on Yahoo, the dog's owner is Patti Hruza. She said her dog and this buck have developed a relationship over the years and this buck legitimately wants their dog to come out and play. She said this happens every spring although the buck showed up a couple weeks early this year.

This makes me wonder if Bambi is available to stream on Disney +.