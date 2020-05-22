This Nifty Site Could Help You Find New Trails In Wyoming

Outdoors season is here so get out and enjoy it.

There is something so therapeutic about being outside isn't there? Sun on your face, breeze at your back, and exploration on the horizon. I spent a lot of time outside when I was a kid so it's also extremely nostalgic for me. With Memorial Day Weekend here, being the unofficial kickoff to summer that it is, I'd say it's time to get out in the wilderness.

And AllTrails.com could help you find some new trails to explore.

I recently saw a friend on social media post about this after she found a stellar place to hike near her Las Vegas home. Of course, Wyoming is a state that has its outdoor activities well-documented. It's not too hard to find a trail however, what caught my eye was the way the app breaks them down. Find trails based on hiking, biking or trail run and also find the perfect length or difficulty level. You can also search for dog and kid friendly trails.

Plus, there's a corresponding AllTrails app with a GPS tracker so you can't get lost while hiking. Smart. AllTrails claims to have a database of over 100,000 trails based on feedback from more than 20 million explorers. I appreciate this because I've driven to trails in the past that I thought would be good, but in the end they were less than stellar.

Where do you like to hike around our area or across the state?