This Website Is Dedicated to Helping You Find Essentials in Stock

Here's an easy way to track the items you need most.

I'm not someone who has always enjoyed grocery shopping, I'll be honest. However, these days shopping is even worse because you're not guaranteed to find what you need. Even though I tend to stick to the same groceries each week, I appreciated that each aisle was loaded with all sorts of good stuff. And there was always toilet paper stacked higher than my 6'3" husband could reach.

Those were better times.

With this COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to even find the essentials that you need each week. People are stocking up, or hoarding in some cases, what many people need. It's infuriating, especially since I have friends who have or are about to have babies and they can't even find baby wipes or formula.

If you're finding yourself in the same boat, InStok.org could help.

A couple of University of Texas students created this site to help track essential items at big box stores. When you log on, you can check for product availability at stores like Walmart, CVS and Walgreens based on your zip code. In addition to searching for specific items, you can compare prices and even monitor items you're looking for.

The makers state that they might not always be 100 percent accurate, but this sure beats going in and out of stores blind, right?