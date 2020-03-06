This Wyoming Home Has Devil’s Tower in its Backyard

I wish there was a Wyoming version of HGTV. I'd gladly volunteer as a rustic Property Brother. That's probably not gonna happen, but it doesn't mean I can't gawk at this gorgeous Wyoming home that has Devil's Tower in its backyard.

I saw this home featured on Vimeo. It's quite a looker.

23 Rustic Cabin Trail, Devils Tower, WY from Western Properties on Vimeo.

According to Realtor.com, this home is located at 23 Rustic Cabin Trail in Devil's Tower, Wyoming. That might be the coolest sounding address ever. This little snippet from the video description tells me all I need to know:

Unmatched Beauty at the Foothills of Devils Tower- 23 Rustic Cabin Trail, Devils Tower, WY- Wake up every morning to the country’s first national monument right out your front window.

Sign me up for that. This 3-bed, 3-bath with a 2-car garage has one of the most iconic images of Wyoming that you can see for real every single day. Wow.

One tiny detail I'll probably forget to tell my wife on purpose is the asking price is $799,900. Let me check the couch cushions for change. Probably definitely not in my budget range, but is sure is pretty.