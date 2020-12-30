Fee Free Days at Wyoming National Parks in 2021
America's National Parks really are one of our nation's best ideas. Areas of natural beauty, preserved, for all of us to enjoy.
The National Parks Service announced that in 2021 there will be six days where all National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission to everyone.
The free days are:
- January 18: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
- April 17: First day of National Park Week
- August 4: One year anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
- August 25: National Park Service Birthday
- September 25: National Public Lands Day
- November 11: Veterans Day
There are over 400 national parks, monuments, historical sites, and other public lands managed by the National Park Service. Three of the best National Parks are here in Wyoming and will be part of the 'fee-free' days:
Down south, these National Parks in Colorado will have free admission on the free days:
- Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park
- Colorado National Monument
- Dinosaur National Monument
- Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument
- Great Sand Dunes National Park & Preserve
- Hovenweep National Monument
- Mesa Verde National Park
- Rocky Mountain National Park
Badlands National Park in western South Dakota is also taking part in the day of free admission; as well as Glacier National Park and Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument in Montana.
