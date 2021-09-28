WATCH: The Wyoming Vibes Will Give You A Few Minutes Of Peace

It's quite often that we come across videos people put on YouTube or Facebook from their trip into Yellowstone and we watch with joy. Sometimes one hits the web that goes above and beyond in making us feel relaxed and peaceful.

We get caught up in life sometimes and forget to stop and look at the beauty that surrounds us. In the 1986 movie 'Ferris Buller's Day Off', Mathew Broderick (who plays Ferris) has a line that makes a lot of sense:

Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it. -Ferris Bueller

As the days get shorter and fall moves in, I've been trying to take that exact outlook on life. There are so many different options to see, I turned to Social Media to get an idea of places to go and things to see. As I was scrolling on YouTube and seeing some of the spectacular views through the eyes of those that took the videos. It's always interesting to see what others feel is important enough to want to capture either as a picture of video.

The YouTube page "Overland Uncharted" is a page ran by a man, his wife and their 2 kids. They have grasped onto the Ferris Bueller way of thinking by selling their house, quitting their jobs, selling their truck and converted a van into a house on wheels so they can travel the country and see what they've been missing.

It looks like they've been having a blast since they hit the road and started this incredible journey, with many ups and downs along the way. Over the last few weeks the family has been making their way around the Cowboy State. Take a look at a couple of their incredible videos below.

