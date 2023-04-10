Momma Grizzly Bear and Cute Little Cubs Filmed at Yellowstone National Park

The bear hibernation season ends around March to April (the beginning of spring), so it's no surprise that there are more and more grizzly sightings lately at Yellowstone National Park.

In recent video, taken just four days ago (April 6th, 2023), the footage shows a mother grizzly with her two cubs. The video was posted to YouTube by a comically named channel called: Drone Bastard.

Along with the two and half minute video, they shared a caption that stated:

Bear cubs playing in the forest.

Bears spotted along the road in Yellowstone National Park always create a "bear jam." The mother bluff charged a man who got a little too close. It happened so fast we were only able to catch her standing on her haunches for a brief moment.

Get our free mobile app

The U.S. National Park Service wrote an article last year (March 2022), titled "When Bears Wake Up", that shared some interesting, yet helpful knowledge. It stated:

When spring arrives and the snow begins to melt, bears start to wake up after months of hibernation. It is an exciting time of the year for bears and park visitors.When bears emerge from their dens, understandably hungry, they immediately begin to search for food. And there is plenty to eat. Receding snow reveals vegetation rich in nutrients. Winter kill - deer, elk, moose or anything else that may fancy a bear’s taste buds, are easy pickings. It’s an important time of the year for a bear as it begins the process of nourishing itself, continually gorging on food throughout the year in preparation for hibernation in the fall.For visitors beginning their spring and summer vacations, the emergence of bears means a chance to see a bruin in its natural habitat, its home. But it also means that another food source presents itself to bears - the food you may accidentally (or intentionally) leave behind or provide. Storing your food and disposing of garbage properly can mean life or death to a bear. Be sure to always properly store food in bear country.

Always make sure to keep a safe distance of at least 100 yards from grizzly bears at all times.

11 Beautiful Wonders Of Wyoming NOT Named Yellowstone Wyoming is full of incredible places to visit and spend time that aren't your normal tourist attractions.