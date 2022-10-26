VIDEO: Yellowstone Grizzly Bear Fights Off Pack of 14 Wolves After Stealing Their Food

It was truly a case of the irresistible force meeting the immovable object. In the wild west of Yellowstone, Wyoming, the biggest apex predators are wolves and grizzly bears - both of which are especially mean when they're hungry.

Get our free mobile app

Just last week, we told the story of a group of young men fighting off a grizzly bear to save their friend, as well as a son saving his father after a grizzly attack. But what happens when the grizzly is the one battling the odds?

Well, that's exactly what happened last December, when a grizzly bear battled more than a dozen wolves after attempting to claim their food as it's own.

According to Distinctly Montana, a pack of wolves had previously taken down a different animal, an elk, and immediately feasted upon its lifeless body. Naturally, after such a feast, the wolves wanted to go take a nap, and that's exactly what they did.

While the wolves were away, the grizzly bear, who was surprisingly not yet hibernating, discovered the elk. The bear had to have known that there's no such thing as a free lunch, but it still tried for one, sitting upon the body of the elk and claiming it as its own.

As to be expected, the wolves did not take kindly to Mr. Grizzles stealing their hard-earned elk. At first, it was only a handful of wolves that surrounded the bear. But then more and more arrived on the scene, ready to prove that you "don't turn your back on the wolfpack."

At first, the bear didn't move. He wasn't afraid of a bunch of doggos. But as more and more wolves arrived to the scene, that's when Mr. Grizzles began to fight.

In total, 14 wolves ended up surrounding the bear and he fought them all off. And, according to the wilderness guide who was filming the whole bloody affair, the bear actually won!

The wolves slinked off (without their elk) and the grizzly bear stood tall, proving itself to THE apex predator, among apex predators.

Video of the battle can be seen below: