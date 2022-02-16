Tinder Date Paid Match To Pose as Girlfriend and Meet His Family

Finding your soulmate on Tinder seems to be a gamble, and while one woman may not be winning the game of love, she did score some sweet cash after her match paid her to act as his girlfriend and meet his mom.

If weird dating stories are your thing, here's one straight out of a wacky rom-com: TikTok user @no_thanks3 sent her followers into a tailspin after revealing she was once paid to pose as her Tinder match's girlfriend and meet his mom.

According to @no_thanks3, she was living in L.A. at the time, back when Tinder was relatively new to the dating scene. While "swiping my little heart out," she matched with a man named Ryan.

Ryan was enthusiastic about meeting her immediately and she felt comfortable enough to meet face to face after only an hour of chatting.

User @no_thanks3 tossed caution to the wind, allowing Ryan to pick her up at home, where she got into his car.

"We go down the 405 and start chit-chatting, and then we get on the 10, and I'm like, 'We're going to go to Santa Monica, how cute,'" @no_thanks3 recalls in her viral TikTok video. "But then he pulls up on PCH, and I'm like, oh, Malibu?"

Ryan parked the car outside a cliffside restaurant, which @no_thanks3 describes as "super nice and super bougie."

Upon entering, they were taken to an "amazing" private room at the back of the restaurant, where Ryan's relatives were seated.

The TikToker says his family members appeared shocked, greeting them with an excited, "Oh my God, Ryan, you brought her!"

"So he goes to greet this older woman at the head of the table, kisses her on the cheek, and is like, 'Happy birthday, mom.' And I'm like, are you freaking kidding me?" @no_thanks3 continues.

As if the situation wasn't awkward enough, the family members were already enjoying the third course of a six-course dinner when Ryan and @no_thanks3 arrived.

Apparently, Ryan's stepdad asked that they not order a meal, so the "couple" proceeded to drink and eat bread.

That's when @no_thanks3 decided to spring into action, fabricating a cover story and telling the family that she was a law student at Pepperdine University.

His family bought it — hook, line and sinker.

Not only was her acting so Oscar-worthy that the family didn't bat an eyelash, but Ryan was so delighted by her convincing performance he asked her to continue to play the role of his girlfriend (a paid gig, of course) for three more dates.

If you're wondering if Ryan and @no_thanks3 ended up together after their bizarre meet-cute, however, sadly their love was not meant to be.

According to the the TikToker, he was a bit too "boring and awkward" for her.

Better luck next swipe!

Gross Habits That Can Ruin Relationships Check out the 12 grossest partner habits as revealed by LifeHacker.com