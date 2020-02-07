Having Trouble with Dating Apps? Your Pet Can Help

Your pet is actually the ultimate wing man...

If you're like me, there's a good chance that you love dogs more than people. I'm not trying to be rude, but dogs are a wonderful gift on this earth. Pets in general are. So it makes complete sense to me that your pet can actually help you find love.

A recent survey conducted by I and Love and You has found that 63 percent of people have had more success on dating apps when their pets are present. In other words, having your dog in your profile picture can get you more right swipes on Tinder. I told you, your pet is your furry wing man.

However, there is a downside to this.

That same survey also found that people may be swiping on your profile just to meet your pet. In fact, 39 percent of people admitted to doing this. Yep, there are people out there who are willing to sit through a first date with you if it means they can snuggle with your pup. This might be why you're feeling ghosted a few weeks later.

I guess online dating is just a dog-eat-dog world.