‘Mix and Mingle’ Singles Event Is This Thursday at Occasions by Cory

It's that time again! The monthly "Mix and Mingle Singles Event" is back for month number four at a new location.

This month's event will be at a new location, Occasions by Cory, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday, October 20th, 2022.

The event organizers, Alaina Walker, Kim Lawrence and Linda Terrell, are very happy so far with the buzz surrounding Mix and Mingle. Alaina stated:

We're looking forward to having our fourth singles event at Occasions by Cory. It will be a casual event for people to come out and make connections.

This is the fourth event in as many months, with the motto being simple and to the point: "Singles only".

If you're tired of dating sites and apps, have a fear of being catfished, or you just want a chance to meet up, face-to-face, with like-minded eligible folks, this is just the event you've been waiting for.

Come out and enjoy some awesome games, beer and meet new people, right here in the Casper area.

Also, make sure to follow the official Mix and Mingle Facebook page to stay up to date on all future events and definitely don't forget to spread the word to other local singles!

