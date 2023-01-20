‘Mix and Mingle’ Singles Event Returns to Casper for 2023

If you are single and ready to mingle, right here in Casper, it is time to have some fun to begin 2023. The monthly Mix and Mingle Singles Event is back and in full swing.

This month's event will take place at a new location, The Fort Saloon N' Eatery, which will be the new permanent location for future events as well. Tonight's event (Friday, January 20th, 2023), will begin at 7:00 pm.

One of the three planners for the monthly events, Kim Lawrence, stated:

For those of you wanting to meet people in person, now is your opportunity! Come out to The Fort, this Friday on January 20th to meet other singles in our area. It’s not speed dating or high pressure. Just a safe comfortable environment to meet other singles guys and women in person and have a great time.

This is the first event of the year, with the motto being simple and to the point: "Singles only".

If you're tired of dating sites and apps, have a fear of being catfished, or you just want a chance to meet up, face-to-face, with like-minded eligible folks, this is just the event you've been waiting for.

Come out and enjoy some awesome games, drinks and meet new people, right here in the Casper area.

Also, make sure to follow the official Mix and Mingle Facebook page to stay up to date on all future events and definitely don't forget to spread the word to other local singles!

