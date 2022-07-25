Single in Casper? ‘Mix and Mingle’ Event Happening This Week

The biggest complaint I hear about Casper is the lack of singles events. What is there for singles to do? Where can I go to meet other singles? Here is your answer.

Coming up on Thursday, July 28th, 2022, it's the first ever Mix and Mingle event taking place at The Office Bar and Grill.

I spoke with the event organizers, Alaina Walker, Kim Lawrence and Linda Terrell. The trio are excited to be bringing a singles event to Casper, with one rule: SINGLES ONLY!

Alaina stated:

We wanted to create an event exclusively for single people in Casper because we saw a real need in the community and wanted to provide a safe space for singles.

Get our free mobile app

Although this is the first event, it will not be the last. Mix and Mingle will take place at different locations in and around the Casper area each month.

If you're tired of dating sites and apps, have a fear of being catfished, or you just want a chance to meet up, face-to-face, with like-minded eligible folks, this is just the event you've been waiting for.

Make sure to follow the official Mix and Mingle Facebook page to stay up to date on all future events and definitely don't forget to spread the word!

Top 10 Highest Rated Casper Restaurants on Yelp