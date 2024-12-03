Two Wyoming Cities Ranked on the ‘Best Cities for Singles’ for 2025

If you ask a single, life-long Wyomingite how the dating pool looks locally, you're liable to get anything from a negative comment, sly joke or a sideways glance.

However, according to a new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, the Cowboy State is not as bad off as you might think when it comes to single life.

WalletHub recently released their "Best & Worst Cities for Singles (2025)" and for the second year in the row, Wyoming has had two towns land in the top 100.

This year, Casper came in at 48th overall, dropping two points from last year, while Cheyenne ranked eleven spots higher than last year, coming in at 68th.

It's worth noting that back in 2020, the rankings for Casper and Cheyenne were drastically reversed, with our state capital being ranked much higher overall for single life.

According to the study:

Finding love can be tough. Nearly 46% of the U.S. adult population is unmarried (never married, divorced, or widowed), according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and dating has become progressively more expensive as the prices of dining out and other date activities have increased over the years. To help America’s singles find love, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 35 key indicators of dating-friendliness. Our data set ranges from the share of the population that is single to the number of online dating opportunities to the average price for a two-person meal. For more insight on how Americans share their financial information in a relationship, check out WalletHub’s Financial Secrets Survey.

A couple of noteworthy Financial Secrets Key Stats include:

Frequent lies: More than 1 in 4 people say they lie about money all the time.

More than 1 in 4 people say they lie about money all the time. Keeping things concealed: 58% of Americans say they have financial secrets.

58% of Americans say they have financial secrets. Hidden for a reason: 69% of Americans believe financial secrets are necessary sometimes.

69% of Americans believe financial secrets are necessary sometimes. Ruined relationships: 53% of people say they would break up or get a divorce over financial problems.

53% of people say they would break up or get a divorce over financial problems. Financial cheating: More than 1 in 10 Americans think financial infidelity is worse for a relationship than emotional or physical infidelity.

More than 1 in 10 Americans think financial infidelity is worse for a relationship than emotional or physical infidelity. Together but separate: 31% of Americans believe not all of a married couple’s bank accounts should be shared.

It definitely seems like money is more of an issue than a lack of singles or a place to take a potential date.

After taking a closer look at the study, Wyoming's single scene doesn't look that bad after all.

