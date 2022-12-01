‘Mix and Mingle’ Singles Event Returns to Casper Tonight

After a month hiatus for the Thanksgiving holiday break, the Mix and Mingle Singles Event is back, promising an evening of fun for the local dating scene.

This month's event will be at a new location, Racca's Pizzeria Napoletana, from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm on Thursday, December 1st, 2022.

The official Mix and Mingle Facebook event page states:

Come on out to our monthly singles event! Experience the low pressure, inviting atmosphere while meeting local singles in Casper!

This is the fifth event of the year, with the motto being simple and to the point: "Singles only".

If you're tired of dating sites and apps, have a fear of being catfished, or you just want a chance to meet up, face-to-face, with like-minded eligible folks, this is just the event you've been waiting for.

Come out and enjoy some awesome games, drinks and meet new people, right here in the Casper area.

Also, make sure to follow the official Mix and Mingle Facebook page to stay up to date on all future events and definitely don't forget to spread the word to other local singles!

