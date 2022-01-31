New Study Claims Wyoming Is One of the Worst States for Singles

With Valentine's Day only a couple of weeks away, Wyoming's single folks are feeling the pain. Unfortunately, this will not make you feel any better if you currently "on the market".

A new study conducted by finance website, WalletHub, lists 2022's Best & Worst States for Singles, and the bad news, the Cowboy State did not score well. Overall, Wyoming ranked 47th, which puts us at the bottom portion of the study. Only North Dakota, Arkansas, and West Virginia scored lower.

The fact that Wyoming is the state with the lowest population definitely affected our score in several different metrics.

WalletHub compared all fifty states across 30 key indicators of dating-friendliness. Their data set ranges from the share of single adults to online-dating opportunities to restaurants per capita.

Here's how Wyoming scored on some of those key metrics:

48th – % of Single Adults

45th – Gender Balance of Singles

18th – Online-Dating Opportunities

26th – Mobile-Dating Opportunities

26th – Median Annual Household Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

48th – Restaurants per Capita

28th – Movie Theaters per Capita

49th – Percentage of Residents 12+ Who Are Fully Vaccinated

As you can clearly see, our dense population and wide open spaces effected us greatly. Also, being rated next to the last for COVID-19 vaccinations didn't help either.

All that being said, Wyoming still manages to be one of the best states to raise a family and one of the best states were couples grow old together. So if you're single, there is still hope.

