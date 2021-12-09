Wyoming is Top Notch for States Where Couples Grow Old Together

The United States as a whole, does not have the best ratio of married couples staying together. As a matter of fact, as a country, America has one of the worst divorce rates. According to a recent 2021 study conducted by World Population Review, about 50% off all U.S. marriages end in divorce.

There is a positive light for Wyomingites though. An even more recent study, conducted by life insurance website, Coventry Direct, listed "The U.S. States Where Couples Grow Old Together", and the Cowboy State scored very high.

Out of all 50 states, Wyoming ranked 2nd overall, with an astounding 65.94% of married adults age 55 plus. You can see from the map (shown below), that love seems to last in this part of the country.

Utah was the only state that ranked higher than us, but given that they also have the highest population of practicing Mormons in the entire country, marriage may have stronger religious reasons for staying together.

In order to rank each state, Coventry Direct used the following methodology:

To find out, the team at Coventry Direct turned to the U.S. Census and collected data on the number of separated, divorced, and married men and women, aged 55 and older, in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. We then converted those numbers to the percentage of the overall state population.

In this strange days and times, it sure is nice to know that marriages are working out more than average here in Wyoming.

