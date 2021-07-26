Eccentric billionaire, Kanye West, teased the world when he announced he was releasing his long awaited tenth solo studio album, DONDA, which is named after his late mother, on Friday, July 23rd, 2021.

That date has come and gone, but still no album. Ye has already had two separate listening parties for it. One was held in Las Vegas for a smaller group of who-who's in the music industry, but he performed at another album release party for a much larger audience at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta last week (Thursday, July 22nd, 2021).

The new estimated release date for the album is now Friday, August 6th, 2021. To make sure it is finished on "time", Yeezus has apparently taken up a temporary residence inside one of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium locker rooms and turned it unto a makeshift studio.

According to a recently updated Wikipedia entry on DONDA:

In March 2020, West recorded new music in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, before returning to Wyoming with his family due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That same month, Pusha T stated in a Discord interview that he had been recording with West recently. Pusha T was planning to meet with West on March 16, 2020, to finish up a project, but cited "flights slowing down" due to COVID travel restrictions as the reason for a delay

The album is expected to feature other Hip-Hop artists like: Lil Baby, Travis Scott Pusha-T, and a reunion track with fellow billionaire (and his former boss), Jay Z.

Get our free mobile app

Considering Kanye is a Wyoming resident (he is even a registered voter in Cody), we feel it is only right that his next concert (and/or listening party), should take place right here in the Cowboy State. With that in mind, we've compiled a list of the top 10 places in Wyoming where he should have it.

Top 10 Wyoming Places Kanye West Should Host His Album Release Party