Top 10 Greatest Western Movie Trailers

What was the greatest old west movie ever made? I saw this question posed online and the debate raged for hours.

Then I was on YouTube watching old movie trailers while making a list of what I thought were the best movies, and I realized, these trailers are great. In some cases they are better than, if not as good as, the movie.

Unforgiven - a classic and favorite for everyone; must be on the list.

TRUE GRIT - Rooster Cogburn was great. We can debate the remake later.

The Good The Bad And The Ugly

Once Upon A Time In The West

Tombstone

The Magnificent Seven - even the new one is good.

The Outlaw Josey Wales

The Wild Bunch

Butch Cassidy & The Sundance Kid

Shane - I love this last one because it begins with a shot of Wyoming's Grand Tetons.

Oh I'm sure I missed many good ones. But we really don't have all day to do this- then again, we do have all weekend to sit and home and watch them if we want...