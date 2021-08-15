Travis Barker Flies on a Plane for the First Time Since Deadly Crash

Travis Barker conquered his fear of flying and flew on a plane for the first time in almost 13 years.

On Saturday (Aug. 14), The Daily Mail published photos of the Blink-182 drummer boarding Kylie Jenner's private jet alongside girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. The photos show that the couple embraced and held hands as they boarded the aircraft in Camarillo, California.

Barker and Kardashian traveled alongside Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble to vacation in Cabo San Lucas. The four were later seen disembarking the jet in Mexico.

Back in June, Barker shocked fans when he tweeted that he might fly again.

This marked the first time that Barker flew since he survived a deadly plane crash that took place on Sept. 19, 2008, in which he was one of only two survivors.

At the time of the tragic crash, Barker was flying from South Carolina back to Los Angeles after his band's concert. Other passengers included his friend Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein, his security guard Charles "Che" Still, and his assistant Chris Baker.

As the plane was taking off, one of the tires had a blowout, which forced the aircraft to overshoot the runway and end up breaking through the airport's fence. The plane then crossed the highway and crashed into a hill on the side of a road, where the aircraft went up in flames.

The pilot, Sarah Lemmon, and the co-pilot, James Bland, died due to smoke inhalation and burns. Baker and Still were killed on the impact. Meanwhile, Barker and Goldstein escaped via the emergency exit but were both set on fire as they were covered in jet fuel. Barker suffered from third-degree burns over more than half of his body and ended up having 26 surgeries and skin grafts to repair his skin.