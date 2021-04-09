Travis Barker’s love for Kourtney Kardashian is permanent.

On Thursday (April 8), the Blink-182 drummer debuted a new chest tattoo dedicated to the eldest Kardashian sister while filming a music video in Hollywood.

Kardashian gave a closer look at the rocker's new ink on Friday (April 9), posting an Instagram photo of her red-tipped floral manicure underneath her name, which is now inked in script on his chest.

“Goals,” TikTok star Addison Rae commented.

However, the elegant name stamp may not be Barker’s first tattoo dedicated to the 41-year-old reality star. Last month, fans speculated that his “You’re so cool!” tattoo — inspired by the 1993 film True Romance — was a tribute to Kardashian and featured her handwriting.

The tattoo's font matches the handwriting on a note from Kardashian that Barker shared to his Instagram Story on the same day the tattoo was revealed. The handwritten message appeared to be jotted down on a napkin from the Beverly Ambassador Hotel — a notable location from the movie.

Last month, the 45-year-old gushed about his new lady on The Drew Barrymore Show.

"I'm spending time with a woman who's a great mom, who's a great friend and you don't have to worry about any of those things," he said. "It just comes natural — it's like a maturity thing."

Barker and Kardashian reportedly started dating in January. Kardashian confirmed the rumors by making things Instagram official on Valentine’s Day.