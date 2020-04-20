Try this Mouthwatering BBQ Pulled Pork Mac n’ Cheese Recipe

Being from the Midwest, I was raised on hearty casseroles and hot dishes – it's kind of our thing. One of my favorite one-pot specials is a little bit meaty, a little bit cheesy, and guaranteed to have you coming back for seconds. This BBQ pulled pork macaroni and cheese casserole is easy to make and uses a lot of ingredients you probably already have in the fridge and pantry.

Optional add-ons:

Top the pulled pork with sliced jalapenos before putting in the oven

Top the dish with 1/4 cup bread crumbs before putting in the oven

Add Cajun seasoning along with other spices

​