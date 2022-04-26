If there is one thing Casper doesn't have a shortage of, it's people that love to barbecue!

Enter Grease Monkey BBQ Supply Store. I got a chance to talk to the owner, Levi Harper, about his motivation to open up the specialty shop. He stated, that as a year round barbecue aficionado, it was the one thing that Casper was missing.

The new store recently opened (March 21st, 2022), but they're planning on having their grand opening on June 10th, 2022.

Grease Monkey BBQ has everything a grill master could ever want a need all under one roof and they carry a plethora of Wyoming and Casper based products, like products from:

J and D's Cajun Kitchen

4J-BQ

Pine Ridge

Cassie's Apothecary Tea

You can follow them on social media at:

The also offer a 10% discount for all military and first responders.

Check out these photos of both the inside and out of the new store

New BBQ Supply Store Opens in Casper Just in Time for Grilling Season