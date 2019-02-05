Two Injured in Coal Train Derailment Monday in Eastern Wyoming

UPDATE (3:50 p.m.)

Up to 6,000 gallons of diesel fuel, as well as some coal, spilled into the North Platte River as a result of Monday's derailment in Wendover Canyon.

============================================================

Two people were injured Monday when a loaded coal train crashed into the rear of another coal train in eastern Wyoming.

The wreck, which occurred some 15 miles west of Guernsey at roughly 2 p.m., resulted in three derailed locomotives and four derailed cars, according to a statement from BNSF Railway spokesperson Amy McBeth.

McBeth says the injuries to the two crew members were not considered to be life-threatening. The pair were treated and released from a local hospital.

An investigation is underway. BNSF crews were working Tuesday to clear the site and restore the track.

McBeth added that the tracks are closed during cleanup, and trains are currently being rerouted to avoid the area. She says the company estimates the tracks could reopen Wednesday.