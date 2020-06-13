BREAKING: 50+ Train Cars Derailed Near Rock Springs, Multiple Explosions

According to sweetwaternow.com, a dangerous fire has broken out near Rock Springs due to a a train derailment involving 50-60 cars.

According to SweetwaterNow: "Fire District No. 1 is on the scene with multiple units, including the Sweetwater County Fire Deparment, the Bureau of Land Management and the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport’s rescue truck. Kitchner said that the regional response team for hazmat with the Rock Springs Fire Department is en route also.

“People need to stay out of the area,” Kitchner said. “We have 100-foot flames and have had multiple explosions. This is a very dangerous situation.”

This story will be updated.