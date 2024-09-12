David Street Station Invites You to Hop Aboard the Trackless Train at Fall Fest

Fall Fest is happening soon at David Street Station, but now the kiddos have even more to look forward to the event.

The official David Street Station Facebook page shared a photo along with a caption that read:

Choo-choo into the autumn spirit! 🚂🍁 Hop aboard the trackless train at Fall Fest on Saturday, September 21st, from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM for a whimsical ride through the season's magic at David Street Station! Presented by Jason Eiler - Financial Advisor and Platte Valley Bank, come join us for this free event as we celebrate a change of season with trackless train rides, horse carriage rides, a pumpkin patch, local vendors, live music, inflatables, food, drinks, crafts, games and more!

Click here to stay up to date with all upcoming events at David Street Station.

