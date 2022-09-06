David Street Station Hosting ‘Fall Fest’ Event This Month

The Fall season is almost open us and David Street Station is planning on starting it off the right way later on this September.

Coming up on Saturday (September 24th, 2022), they are hosting Fall Fest.

The official David Street Station Facebook event page states:

It’s time to say hello to a change of season with our Fall Fest on Saturday, September 24th, from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM!

Come join us for a fun filled day of:

– Train Rides

– Pumpkin Patch

– Live Music by Aquile

– Tasty Food & Drinks

– Local Vendors

– Games & Crafts

– Face Paintings

– and more!

Event Details:

WHEN: Saturday, September 24th, 2022 | 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

WHERE: David Street Station

AGES: All ages!

COST: Free!

For more information and to stay abreast on upcoming events at David Street Station, visit their website here.

