USGS Says Yellowstone Had Nearly 300 Earthquakes in May

It's not breaking news (no earthquake pun intended) that Yellowstone has a lot of earthquakes. But, even by the normal high standards, the USGS has confirmed there were a lot of earthquakes near the park in May alone.

I purposely try to avoid conspiracy theory sites when it comes to finding facts about what's really happening regarding the Yellowstone super volcano. In case you didn't know, the USGS shares an official update every month on YouTube. Mike Poland, the scientist-in-charge for the USGS in Yellowstone confirmed they had 288 earthquakes inside of Yellowstone in May.

One reason I shared this month's USGS update in particular was the fact that Mike did a deep dive (not literally) into Steamboat Geyser activity. It's interesting how a nearby pool will drain every time Steamboat erupts then will build right back up.

When you hear that Yellowstone had nearly 300 earthquakes in May, it's easy to jump to the conclusion that it must mean the super volcano is about to blow us sky high. This actually isn't unusual. As the National Park Service website mentions, Yellowstone is one of the most seismically active areas in America. Translation: it's expected to have a ton of earthquakes there.

One other thing to note is that the University of Utah Seismology department is a must-follow if you want to stay up-to-date with the latest on what's happening inside of Yellowstone. Mike Poland mentions them in his video for a good reason. Along with the official USGS earthquake site, it is the most complete Yellowstone earthquake source I know of.