‘Venom 2’ Is Delayed, But Also Has a New Title

This is one of those good news/bad news type situations for our old pal Venom.

The bad news is, like almost every major film due in theaters in 2020, Venom 2 has now been delayed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Not even alien symbiotes are immune to its effects, apparently. Sony has announced that the film, which was previously due in theaters on October 2, 2020, will now premiere instead on June 25, 2021. Eddieeeeeee our movie is now more than a year away!

That is definitely bad news. The good news is we now know Venom 2’s official title, and it is perhaps the greatest subtitle in the history of motion pictures, if not all of human artistic endeavor. The official title is... Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

I’m just gonna let that sit there for a second.

Obviously, the title refers to Venom’s new antagonist, the even more fiendishly symbiotic Carnage, played in the film by Woody Harrelson. But the phrase is just overwhelming what little remains of my mental faculties. Let There Be Carnage. Let There Be Carnage! What a world. What a world.

Venom 2 — which features returning stars Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams from the first film, as well as Naomie Harris as another Spidey villain named Shriek — joins its siblings in Sony’s Spider-Man Cinematic Universe Morbius, which was previously delayed by the pandemic. Originally scheduled for release this summer, it now debuts in March of 2021.