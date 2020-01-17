[VIDEO] Guy Acts Quickly After Seeing a Moose Coming For Him

Alright, so this is a pretty good video of a guy who's just doing some cleaning around the house and has to take out the garbage when he has an unexpected guest who's intentions aren't known. But this guy has nothing to worry about with his quick thinking.

Now after seeing this video I was even more suspicious of those pesky moose that hang around because you never really know their true intentions. Maybe they just want to say hi or maybe, they want to cause you harm... Who knows.

Obviously this dude was not taking any chances and picked the perfect hiding spot that seemed to trick the moose quite well.