[VIDEO] Moose Gets in The Holiday Spirit Getting Wrapped In Lights

All of these animals getting themselves into tricky situations can be scary but it's always nice to see people going out of their way to help them out when they can.

Although this video is cute and shows the better side of humanity for a change I also appreciate this guy being a little hesitant to help this moose out because obviously he knows how dangerous getting close to them it can be.

You've also got to appreciate this dudes attire. I think it's pretty obvious that he just got out of bed and probably was not in the mood to deal with this moose trying to play dress up as Roudolghe the Red Nose Reindeer.

Happy holidays.