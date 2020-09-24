Video Shows That Moment When a Family Realized Their Yard Was Elk

If you have a yard, more than likely it consists of grass. A new video shows the moment one family realized that there yard was more or less just elk.

Yellowstone National Park shared this special video on their Facebook page recently.

Why would Yellowstone share this? It's all about giving wildlife space. In this case, the family stayed in their home and allowed the elk to be elk. They reminded everyone of the National Park Service wildlife guidelins:

Protect yourself and the park wildlife by staying 100 yards (91 m) from bears and wolves and 25 yards (23 m) from all other animals.

Yes, do that.

As Yellowstone Park shares, this is rutting season which means it's very common to see male elk bugling and probably seeking out and/or herding around a group of ladies. It's that time of year when elk in your yard isn't really that strange.