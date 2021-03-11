Vintage & Classic Snowmobile Race This Weekend On Casper Mountain

While the recent snow has caused many Casperites to grumble, there are quite a few people who are thrilled with the weather.

That's because on Saturday, March 13th X-treme Mountain Racing will be holding Vintage and Classic Snowmobile races on Casper Mountain.

The event is FREE to the public and yes, there IS same-day registration for snowmobilers. Please note there is a $25 buy-in.

The event will be held at the Casper Mountain Biathlon Club located on Casper Mountain (1110 East End Road).

Registration is from 8 am to 9 am followed by a drivers meeting at 9:30 am.

The actual races begin at 10:00 am so have plenty of time to grab a warm cup of coffee in town before you drive up the mountain and find a good spot to watch the fun.

There WILL be cash prizes for all the winners in the modified classes.

You can find more information about the event by following this link.

For those of you that are hard-core vintage and classic snowmobile fans, there will be a show, so you can check out some of the awesome machines that are at this event.

