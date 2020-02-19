Viral Video Shows What It Takes To Be A Farmer In Wyoming

A recent video is making its round on social media, showing in great detail, what it takes to be a farmer and rancher here in the Cowboy State.

A Gillette-based Facebook page, Our Wyoming Life, posted the video along with a message that read:

Bloomberg, You Have No Clue!

Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has publicly stated “I could teach anybody, even people in this room, no offense intended, to be a farmer.” Michael Bloomberg, you have no clue what it takes to be a farmer in this great country!

The video has already been shared over 2000 times and has amassed over 51,000 views.

The Our Wyoming Life Facebook page is run by the Galloway family, Erin and Mike, who left their corporate jobs in radio to help on Erin's stepdads family cattle ranch. Since then they have not only taken to a whole new life, but now they raise their own family within it.