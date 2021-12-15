WATCH: Brutal Wind Topples Semi on I-25 South of Cheyenne
A Wyoming Department of Transportation researcher's dashcam captured a semi being blown over on Interstate 25 south of Cheyenne Wednesday.
The incident happened around 12:04 p.m. near milepost 4 between Terry Ranch Road and the port of entry.
As of 3:57 p.m., I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland and I-80 between Walcott Junction and Cheyenne were closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds.
"These restrictions are put in place for a reason; pull aside, save your ride," WYDOT posted on Facebook.
Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closure information.
