WATCH: Brutal Wind Topples Semi on I-25 South of Cheyenne

A Wyoming Department of Transportation researcher's dashcam captured a semi being blown over on Interstate 25 south of Cheyenne Wednesday.

The incident happened around 12:04 p.m. near milepost 4 between Terry Ranch Road and the port of entry.

Get our free mobile app

As of 3:57 p.m., I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland and I-80 between Walcott Junction and Cheyenne were closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds.

"These restrictions are put in place for a reason; pull aside, save your ride," WYDOT posted on Facebook.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closure information.

RELATED:

5 Times Wyoming Was Featured on South Park The popular Colorado-set adult cartoon South Park has been going for over two decades on Comedy Central . Which begs the question, how many times has the state of Wyoming appeared on South Park?

The answer is five.

By the way, watch our for NAUGHTY WORKS in the clips that follow. I mean, it's South Park, but ya never know.