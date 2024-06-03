Casper Warbirds Seek Community Input For Logo Design: Vote Now

Casper residents got to vote for the new hockey team's name, but your participation doesn't end there. Now the newly christened Casper Warbirds need your help picking their new team logo.

The official Casper NCDC (National Collegiate Development Conference) Facebook page posted a graphic of the final three choices for their team logo, along with the instructions on how to correctly vote.

The post stated:

This is it! Our final round of voting for the new Casper Warbirds logo starts right now! Be sure to vote for your favorite before June 5th at 9 am MDT.

🔗 https://forms.gle/h9wgHNu1zzq3hh1v9

#casperwy #ncdc #hockey

@ncdcjrhockey @the_dankshow @usphlhockey

It takes less than fifteen seconds to vote and all you need is a valid email address.

The Warbirds are also hosting a prospect camp on Sunday, June 30th, 2024 and Monday, July 1st, 2024. In a recent Facebook book, it was stated that:

We now have a prospect camp planned for Casper, WY! If you're interested in making our Tier 2 NCDC roster, please secure your spot at the link in our bio. Come to this prospect camp for 2 full NCDC-style practices, 1 full video session, and 1 full game. You’ll also receive an exit meeting with staff.

🔗 https://www.bladeedgeventure.com/.../id-camp-june-7-9-l8c2b

#casperwy #ncdc #hockey

@ncdcjrhockey @the_dankshow @usphlhockey

Get our free mobile app

This could be your chance to be the newest member of the team.

Casper's Top 20 Favorite Places to Get French Fries Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke