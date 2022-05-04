Want To Get Paid To Be In A Movie Made In Wyoming?

Ever want to try out for a movie? Even if it's just a short gig?

This might be your chance, right here in Wyoming.

Jan-Willem van Ewijk, director of "Atlantic" and "Nu," and Dutch producers Propellor films and The Film Kitchen are making an international film with production in Belgium, the Netherlands, Nevada, San Francisco, AND right here in Wyoming.

cameraman working with a cinema camera audioundwerbung loading...

They have hired a local film producer Dennis Rollins to handle the Wyoming shoot.

There will be 2 weeks of shooting in WY, beginning the first week of September.

There are roles for over 40 speaking and nonspeaking parts, as well as some crew positions. OH, look at that. You can do behind-the-scenes work too. Some people love that.

All positions are paid.

Portrait of a very happy young man in a rain of money Credit: Gettystock/Thinkstock loading...

Principal scenes will be shot in Fremont County. You don't need to be from there you just need to get there.

Producers found our local Wyoming producer through the Wyoming Film Commission database.

Casting breakdown is available at wolfgangofwyoming.com or Sleep Casting Wyoming's Facebook page.

Want to give it a try? Even if you don't plan on acting ever again, you can say that you were in a movie.

Here is what you do to get chosen:

Forget the old cattle call audition. You'll do this with your phone or tablet.

Girl using a tablet at home in winter AntonioGuillem loading...

Send a two-minute video containing your personal info, along with a story that makes you happy, as well as one that makes you sad (these can be fictitious). to wolfgangwyoming@cs.com.

So, that's it. Just use your phone. Tell them about yourself. Do a short story, with emotion. Email it to that E-mail address.

Then, if you land a gig, tell us so we can do a story on you.

Vintage Wyoming Movie Posters I love walking down the hallway of a modern movie theater and looking at the old posters of vintage movies.

That got me thinking about old Westerns based on Wyoming. How many of those posters are still around?

Many are, and many are for sale online, if you want to decorate your home, or even home theater, with classic and mostly forgotten movie posters.

Most of these films were made before the era of television. Hollywood was cranking out these things as fast as they could.

The plots, the scrips, the acting, directing, and editing were SO BAD, they were good.