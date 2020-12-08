Watch a Squirrel Who Got Drunk After He Ate Old Pears

If you're a squirrel, you need to know when you have had too many. If you don't believe me, watch this squirrel who got a little gassed and had a really hard time standing up straight.

Here's the backstory: a neighbor left out some old pears. Those old pears fermented. A squirrel decided to pig out and this is the result.

I've learned that this is a chronic problem for our furry-tailed friends. This little guy got into a batch of cherries that had aged a bit too much.

By the way, this works with fermented pumpkins, too.

I understand that 2020 has been hard on many of us and that includes squirrels. But, at some point you have to learn to say no.