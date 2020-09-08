WATCH: This Friendly Squirrel Drinking From A Water Bottle Is Just the Cutest

We often remind residents and tourists alike not to feed the wildlife, which is still 100% solid advise, but this video is still cute.

Twitter account, @ChryslerReal, posted the most adorable 1-minute video of some people giving a squirrel a drink of water from a water bottle. The video was caption:

In a world when you can be anything, be kind ❤

At one point during the video, you can hear a man say:

You can tell he's been fed before.

That's obviously true. That doesn't mean that feeding wild animal is safe or a good idea though. Case in point, this woman's encounter with a bear in Canada.

The video is definitely cute and the caption does have point (although it seems to be more apt when speaking about human-to-human interactions), but you should always be careful when it comes to wild animals, no matter their size. Yes, it's a squirrel, which is a lot less deadly than a bear, elk, deer, wolf or moose, but they still bite and can carry diseases like rabies.

I recently (Sunday, September 6th, 2020), had a run in with a squirrel that wan't quite as friendly. I was leaving the station and it was right by the door. While I'm fairly sure I startled it as much as it startled me, it still growled (yes, they growl), before it took off in the opposite direction.

Just remember to be safe out there, folks. Or do what I do... enjoy your wildlife from the safe distance of a computer screen.